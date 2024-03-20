Expand / Collapse search

Karen Huger 'RHOP' star totals car in crash: reports

Updated  March 20, 2024 3:18pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md. - Real Housewives of Potomac star, Karen Huger, was involved in a car crash, according to TMZ. 

A representative for the Montgomery County Police Department spoke to TMZ and confirmed Huger was driving a 2017 Maserati late Tuesday night in Potomac, Maryland. They described the ‘RHOP' star as driving in an aggressive manner.

According to TMZ, Huger struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection. She then collided with a parking sign off the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident. 

FOX 5 has reached out to Montgomery County Police Department about the accident and are still waiting for a response. 