Karen Huger 'RHOP' star totals car in crash: reports

Real Housewives of Potomac star, Karen Huger, was involved in a car crash, according to TMZ.

A representative for the Montgomery County Police Department spoke to TMZ and confirmed Huger was driving a 2017 Maserati late Tuesday night in Potomac, Maryland. They described the ‘RHOP' star as driving in an aggressive manner.

According to TMZ, Huger struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection. She then collided with a parking sign off the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.

FOX 5 has reached out to Montgomery County Police Department about the accident and are still waiting for a response.