Karen Huger to be released from prison early after DUI arrest

By
Published  August 27, 2025 9:33am EDT
The Brief

    • Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger will be released from prison early.
    • She was sentenced to two years with one year suspended in February.
    • She will now be released next month.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Karen Huger is being released from prison early, just six months after her sentencing.

What we know:

The Real Housewives of Potomac star will be released on September 2 from the Montgomery County Detention Center in Maryland.

Her release comes just six months after she was sentenced to two years with one year suspended for a DUI crash that happened in March 2024.

The backstory:

Huger crashed her Maserati into a pole near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac on March 19, 2024.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

Body camera footage and witness testimony revealed the severity of Huger’s intoxication. 

An EMT testified that Huger swayed on her feet and refused medical treatment, while police footage showed her slurring her speech, cursing at officers, and refusing a breathalyzer and field sobriety test.

Dig deeper:

During her sentencing hearing in February, Huger apologized to the judge, sharing that this was a wake-up call, and that she would attend AA meetings for the rest of her life. 

Blasting the state's six-month guidelines, the judge sentenced Huger to one year in prison.

What's next:

Huger's early release is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on September 2.

The Source: Information from this articl was provided by the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and previous reporting by FOX 5 DC.

