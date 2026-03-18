Former Virginia medical center tech charged with sexually assaulting elderly patients, sheriff says

A former patient care technician at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting several elderly women over a nine‑month span last year, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Adam Hall, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested March 6 and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery involving incapacitated victims.

Investigators say an elderly patient reported in October 2025 that a nurse technician, identified by investigators as Hall, entered her hospital room and engaged in non‑consensual sexual contact despite her repeated demands that he stop.

Detectives later linked Hall to two earlier sexual battery allegations involving elderly patients between January and October 2025.

Adam Hall (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Those cases had already been under investigation when the third report surfaced, authorities said. Multiple search warrants were executed, and investigators interviewed victims and witnesses. Hall worked at the medical center from April 2024 until December 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 1‑800‑928‑5822, 540‑582‑5822, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.