K9 agent, Freddie, kicked by man at Dulles Airport expected to make full recovery

The Brief A traveler was arrested after kicking a police K9 at Dulles Airport so hard the dog went airborne. The K9, named Freddie, was screening luggage when he was alerted to a bag tied to the suspect. Freddie is expected to make a speedy recovery.



Customs and Border Protection K9, Freddie, a beagle trained to detect illegal agricultural items, is set to make a full recovery after being kicked at Dulles Airport.

What we know:

Freddie was injured while performing his duties at Dulles Airport. He was treated by his veterinarian, and is expected to make a full recovery. He enjoyed his favorite comfort treat - a Pup Cup!

The backstory:

During baggage claim, Freddie alerted to one of the bags and started inspecting it. Freddie detected over 100 pounds of prohibited food products in the man’s baggage.

That’s when Marie, the owner of the luggage, walked over and began speaking with an agent.

Moments later, Marie allegedly kicked Freddie "so hard that the dog was lifted off the ground," the affidavit states.

Freddie was injured and taken to a veterinary emergency room. Officials say Freddie suffered contusions to his right forward rib area.