Juveniles attack, stab DC dog walkers on street in northeast

D.C. police say two people who were walking their dog on a street in the northeast were attacked by a group of six juveniles who stole a wallet, a phone, and left one of them with stab wounds.

Investigators say the attack happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of H Street.

Officers say the victims were walking their dog when they were approached by the juveniles who were dressed in all black and were wearing masks and hoods.

One of the victims was stabbed while defending himself. The other victim was punched in the face and had his phone and wallet taken.

No suspects have been identified. The attack remains under investigation.