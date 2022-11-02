Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student

A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom.

A juvenile victim was stabbed following an altercation with another student. He was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two juvenile suspects fled the school but were quickly identified and taken into custody by officers. No additional injuries have been reported.

A shelter-in-place was briefly in effect at the school until it was determined the suspect had fled the area. There is no longer any threat to the school.