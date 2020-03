article

D.C. police are responding to a home in Northeast after a juvenile was shot in the leg.

The shooting in the 900 block of Randolph Street was reported around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim is conscious and breathing.

They have not specified the child’s age, nor have they indicated whether any suspect information is available.

This is a breaking news alert – we’ll have additional details as they become available.