Juvenile hospitalized after being rescued from duplex fire in DC
WASHINGTON - A juvenile is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C., according to fire officials.
D.C. Fire and EMS say crews responded to the fire at a three-story duplex in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue Saturday afternoon.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Officials say a juvenile was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital in critical condition. An update was not provided on their condition.
Officials did not indicate what caused the fire.
