Juvenile hospitalized after being rescued from duplex fire in DC

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CREDIT: DC Fire and EMS

A juvenile is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C., according to fire officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS say crews responded to the fire at a three-story duplex in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Officials say a juvenile was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital in critical condition. An update was not provided on their condition.

Officials did not indicate what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.