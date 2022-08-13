Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County

A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police.

Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights.

At the scene, officers found a boy who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the boy or his age.

Investigators say they are currently working to find suspect(s) and a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.