Juvenile curfew zones back in effect this weekend ahead of order expiration

The Brief D.C. police are imposing temporary juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard and the Southwest Waterfront from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 5 and 6. The rules prohibit groups of nine or more minors from gathering in the designated areas unless accompanied by a parent or participating in exempt activities. The current emergency curfew authority expires Saturday night, and it remains unclear how the city will handle the gap before a permanent law takes effect later this summer.



D.C. police are once again establishing temporary juvenile curfew zones in two popular waterfront neighborhoods as city leaders continue efforts to curb violent teen takeovers and large youth gatherings.

The restrictions come as the legal authority behind the curfew zones is once again set to expire this weekend, creating uncertainty about what happens next.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday the creation of two Juvenile Curfew Zones covering parts of Navy Yard and the Southwest Waterfront.

The zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6.

Under the order, anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more within the designated zones unless participating in exempted activities or accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Navy Yard

The Navy Yard curfew zone includes the area bounded by:

I-695 to the north

8th Street SE to the east

the Anacostia River to the south

South Capitol Street SE to the west

Southwest Waterfront

The Waterfront curfew zone includes the area bounded by:

I-695 to the north

South Capitol Street SW to the east

P Street SW and portions of the Anacostia River to the south

Washington Channel and 2nd Street SW to the west

What's next:

D.C.’s current emergency juvenile curfew zone authority is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The D.C. Council has not been able to pass emergency legislation that would immediately extend the law.

However, council members have approved a permanent extended juvenile curfew zone measure that is expected to take effect in mid-July after congressional review.

It remains unclear how city leaders plan to address the potential gap between the expiration of the emergency order and the implementation of the permanent law.