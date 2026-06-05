Bowser’s youth curfew order set to expire this weekend

D.C.’s extended juvenile curfew zone law is once again set to expire, with the current order scheduled to sunset at 11:59 p.m. Saturday as police and city leaders continue efforts to curb violent teen takeovers.

The Brief The curfew zone law is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The order remained in place after the violent brawl inside the Navy Yard Chipotle. The D.C. Council approved a permanent curfew zone law expected to take effect in mid‑July.



FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports the curfew zone law remained in place because Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an emergency order after the violent brawl inside the Navy Yard Chipotle several weeks ago.

The extended juvenile curfew zone law gives police authority to prohibit teens under 18 from gathering in groups of nine or more without a guardian in any area designated as a curfew zone.

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Ahead of weekends, police have been announcing curfew zones in hotspot neighborhoods such as Navy Yard, where multiple violent or disruptive teen takeovers have occurred.

Debate continues over whether the measure is a necessary tool or leads to over‑policing of teens.

The D.C. Council has not been able to pass emergency legislation that would take effect immediately, but it did approve a permanent extended juvenile curfew zone law expected to take effect in mid‑July after congressional review.

It remains unclear how city leaders plan to handle the potential gap in the law.