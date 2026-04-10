Juvenile curfew zone set for Navy Yard this weekend

The Brief D.C. police have set a Juvenile Curfew Zone in Navy Yard from 8–11 p.m. on April 10–12. Anyone under 18 cannot gather in groups of nine or more in the zone unless exempted. The measure is part of a law allowing temporary curfew zones in areas where large youth gatherings may pose safety risks.



D.C. police have designated a Juvenile Curfew Zone for this weekend in Southeast D.C.

The zone will cover Navy Yard from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12.

What we know:

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north: Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue, SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street, SE

To the east: 8th Street, SE from Virginia Avenue to the Anacostia River

To the south: Anacostia River

To the west: South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

Under the order, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces or on the premises of any establishment unless participating in exempted activities. A separate citywide curfew for juveniles begins nightly at 11 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

Big picture view:

The Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 authorizes the police chief to establish curfew zones in areas where large groups of youths are gathering or expected to gather in a way that poses a risk to public safety.