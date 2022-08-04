Juvenile charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl in Baltimore County

A juvenile suspect has been charged after an 8-year-old shooting victim was found dead in a basement in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police say officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday night for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

Upon arrival, they discovered an 8-year-old shooting victim in the basement of the home critically injured. Medics transported the child to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police announced on Thursday that a juvenile was charged in the deadly shooting, but by law they cannot release the suspect's information due to their age.

Police also say they cannot release details about the victim due to their age.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but say the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.