Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg.

According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing.

Three adult male victims found at the scene were transported to local hospitals. Two of the men have non-life-threatening injuries; One has serious injuries.

Montgomery County police are currently searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.