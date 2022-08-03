Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg.
According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Three adult male victims found at the scene were transported to local hospitals. Two of the men have non-life-threatening injuries; One has serious injuries.
Montgomery County police are currently searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.