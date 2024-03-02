Juvenile charged for making false bomb threats to Wootton High School faculty and others: police

Montgomery County officials have filed criminal charges against a juvenile male for making bomb threats over the phone to Wootton High School.

According to officials, around 8:01 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, a male called Wootton High School in the 2100 block of Wootton Parkway and stated that bombs were placed inside specific areas of the school. School personnel called 9-1-1 and reported the crime.

Officials say students and faculty members were evacuated from the school. After a search of the school by K-9 units along with officers, there were no bombs located.

Through the investigation, officers from the Behavioral Assessment and Administrative Unit spoke with witnesses, obtained information as well as evidence and conducted search warrants that led them to identify the juvenile male as the suspect. Officers also determined that the same suspect had made bomb threats against a school in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Missouri and Howard County, Md.

Officers have filed multiple criminal charges that include threat of mass violence, telephone misuse, and other charges against the suspect and referred the case to the Department of Juvenile Services for disposition. The suspect is currently facing criminal charges in other states.