80-year-old woman robbed in Bank of America parking lot at gunpoint

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Anne Arundel County police continue to investigate the armed robbery of an 80-year-old woman in Annapolis. 

Police responded to a Bank of America in Annapolis on March 1 around 12:05 p.m., for the report of an armed robbery. According to police, an 80-year-old woman was leaving the bank holding an envelope when she was approached by two male suspects. 

One of the males displayed a handgun and demanded her money. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in a black Jeep SUV. The victim did not report any injuries.

The first suspect has been described as a Black male, thin, 6'2", wearing all-black clothing. The second suspect has been described as a Black male, thin, 5'9", wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

