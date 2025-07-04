Juvenile charged with assaulting, biting police officer in Prince William County

The Brief A 14-year-old girl was charged with assaulting a police officer. The alleged assault happened following an incident with other juveniles.



A juvenile has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Dumfries, police say.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Tallon Drive in Dumfries around 6:45 a.m. on July 3 to investigate a dispute involving juveniles.

While investigating the incident, one of the girls involved in the incident, later identified as the accused, attempted to run from the area.

Police say the juvenile entered the roadway and ran across several lanes of traffic on Dumfries Road before being detained by officers.

Police say once she was in the back of a police cruiser, the juvenile began to kick the window before she kicked an officer and bit another officer.

Dig deeper:

The girl was re-secured without further incident. One officer reported minor injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old female and charged with assault and battery on LEO, obstruction of justice and destruction of property.