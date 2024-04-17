Juvenile arrested for raping adult woman at knifepoint in Reston, police say

A juvenile was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an adult woman at knifepoint in Reston.

According to police, just before 11:30 p.m. on April 15, police responded to an apartment building the 11900 block of Winterthur Lane for a report of a rape.

Police say the juvenile suspect approached a woman in the laundry room of the building threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives responded, quickly identified the juvenile as the suspect and took him into custody.

He has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and abduction with the intent to defile and is being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center on no bond.

The victim told police that recognized the suspect from the area, but he was not known to her.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.



