Juvenile arrested for bar shooting in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

The Brief A shooting erupted inside a bar in Prince William County over the weekend. It stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and suspect. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested.



A bar fight in Prince William County quickly escalated into a shooting, which ended with a juvenile in police custody.

What we know:

Officers responded to Bar Louie on Promenade Commons Street in Gainesville over the weekend.

Police say shots were fired inside the bar after a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old male juvenile got into a verbal altercation.

Both the suspect and victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The suspect's injury is believed to be self-inflicted following the bar incident, according to police.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the initial altercation that later escalated into a shooting.

What's next:

The 17-year-old suspect is beaing held at a juvenile detention center on several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing, reckless handling resulting in injury, shooting in an occupied building, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

His court date is pending.

