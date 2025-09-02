Juvenile arrested for bar shooting in Virginia over Labor Day weekend
GAINESVILLE, Va. - A bar fight in Prince William County quickly escalated into a shooting, which ended with a juvenile in police custody.
What we know:
Officers responded to Bar Louie on Promenade Commons Street in Gainesville over the weekend.
Police say shots were fired inside the bar after a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old male juvenile got into a verbal altercation.
Both the suspect and victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.
The suspect's injury is believed to be self-inflicted following the bar incident, according to police.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what caused the initial altercation that later escalated into a shooting.
What's next:
The 17-year-old suspect is beaing held at a juvenile detention center on several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing, reckless handling resulting in injury, shooting in an occupied building, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
His court date is pending.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Prince William County police.