The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C., kicking off the 2026 holiday season.

This year's tree, a 76-foot Engelmann spruce from Idaho, marks the 60th year of the Capitol tradition. The theme for this year is "Over the River and Through the Woods."

The tree was harvested from Musselshell Meadows in Idaho's Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Members of the Nez Perce Tribe gave the tree blessings before it began its cross-country journey in special protective housing.

Four drivers from Boise Cascade were part of the travel team, with the final leg driven by the first female driver of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Along the route, the tree visited 26 communities across 10 states, including stops at Yellowstone National Park and Mount Rushmore. Its final stop before Washington, D.C was in Hagerstown, Maryland, where the U.S. Forest Service and Capitol Christmas Tree crew received a hometown holiday welcome.

The tree will be decorated with 6,000 lights and 5,000 handmade ornaments.

An official tree lighting date has not yet been announced.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC to kick off 2026 holiday season