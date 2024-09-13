Expand / Collapse search

Jury finds teen not guilty of murder in death of DuVal High School student Jayda Medrano-Moore

Published  September 13, 2024 5:23pm EDT
Prince George's County
Jury acquits 18-year-old of murdering DuVal High School student; assault charges stick

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - An 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting DuVal High School student Jayda Medrano-Moore in 2023 has been found not guilty of murder.

A jury delivered the verdict Friday, but Abdurahman Diaby was convicted on assault and firearm-related charges.

Medrano-Moore, 16, was killed in September 2023 when she tried to break up a dispute near DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland. 

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. near Wood Stream Drive and Palamar Drive, less than a mile from the school. 

According to authorities, Medrano-Moore encountered a fight between two groups with an ongoing conflict and attempted to intervene. 

During the altercation, the gunman fired, hitting Medrano-Moore. 

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

The jury’s decision to acquit Diaby of murder but convict him on other charges leaves the case ongoing, with further details expected to emerge.