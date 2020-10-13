Juneteenth now a permanent state holiday in Virginia

Juneteenth is now a permanent state holiday in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam announced in a press conference Tuesday that he has officially signed the order he previously proposed that marks the day as a paid holiday for state employees.

With Virginia native Pharrell standing alongside him, Northam announced the proposal in June.

"It’s time we elevate this – not just by and for some Virginians – but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us, because that’s how important this event is," he said. "It finally shut the door on the enslavement of African-American people. And while it did not end racism, black oppression or violence – it is an important symbol. By commemorating it, we push people to think about the significance of Juneteenth."

The order begins with giving state employees a paid holiday on June 19.

June 19 commemorates the day when residents in Galveston, Texas became the last Americans to learn that the slaves had been freed.