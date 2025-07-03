July 4 in DC: Major road closures and restrictions

The Brief Streets around the Capitol, National Mall, and key parade routes will be closed from July 1–5, with most closures active July 4. The National Independence Day Parade, fireworks, and "A Capitol Fourth" concert will draw large crowds, tight security, and major road closures. Watercraft restrictions, site closures, and Metro adjustments are also in place.



From parades to fireworks, Washington, D.C.’s annual Fourth of July celebrations will be packed with festivities—and even more packed with traffic restrictions. If you're planning to head downtown, expect major road closures, parking restrictions, site shutdowns, and even watercraft limitations across the city. Here's a complete breakdown of what to know before you go.

Monument & Memorial Site Closures

Friday, July 4:

Lincoln Memorial: Closed from 6:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m.

National Mall (14th Street to Lincoln Memorial): Closed for a security sweep from 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. All visitors entering after 2:00 p.m. must pass through security screening.

World War II Memorial: Closes at 4:00 p.m., reopens July 5 by noon

Old Post Office Tower: Closed all day

Paddle boat rentals in the Tidal Basin: Not operating

Big Bus Tours: Not operating on the Mall

Thursday, July 3 – Saturday, July 5:

Washington Monument: Closed at noon on July 3; reopens at 9:00 a.m. on July 5

Road Closures

Tuesday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. through Saturday, July 5 at 4:00 a.m.:

The following streets will be closed or restricted:

First Street between Constitution Ave. NW and Independence Ave. SW

Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW

Maryland Ave. between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

Friday, July 4 from 4:00 a.m. – to 12:00 a.m.

Major roadways and bridges will close for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks, including:

14th Street Bridge (all traffic diverted to E/B I-395)

TR Bridge ramps, E Street Expressway ramps, and the Case Bridge

Constitution Ave. from Pennsylvania Ave. to 23rd Street

Independence Ave., Virginia Ave., Memorial Circle, and Ohio Drive

Several inbound ramps to downtown areas

Additional Closures: 1:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

23rd Street NW from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle (southbound closed)

3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Neighborhood Parades: Closures & Restrictions

Barracks Row Parade (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

No Parking and street closures: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

8th Street SE (Pennsylvania Ave. to Virginia Ave.)

D Street SE (7th to 8th Street)

Palisades Parade (11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

No Parking: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

MacArthur Blvd., Edmunds Place, and Whitehaven Parkway

Street Closures: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

MacArthur Blvd. (Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Ave.)

Edmunds Place, Sherier Place, Dana Place

Parking Restrictions

ADA Parking (July 3–4, 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.):

Both sides of Louisiana Avenue between Constitution Ave. NW and First Street NW

Both sides of First Street NW between Constitution Ave. and Louisiana Ave.

Emergency No Parking: 4:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Emergency no parking will be in effect across much of the National Mall area, including:

Pennsylvania Ave. NW from Constitution Ave. to 3rd Street NW

Constitution Ave., Independence Ave., and nearby cross streets from 3rd to 23rd Streets

Madison Dr., Jefferson Dr., Ohio Drive, Parkway Drive, and others

Watercraft Restrictions on the Potomac River

From 9:00 a.m. on July 4 to 9:00 a.m. on July 5:

Anchoring is allowed in a designated zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the eastern shore.

No boating or anchoring in the safety zone from the 14th Street Bridge to Arlington Memorial Bridge (D.C. side)

Limited anchoring permitted outside the channel between TR Bridge and 14th Street Bridge

Travel restrictions between bridges may be in place between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Boaters are reminded not to drink and operate any watercraft. For questions, contact MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit at 202-727-4582.

Tour Buses: All tour buses will be rerouted to Union Station during this time.

What Stays Open

The 3rd Street Tunnel will remain open for travel in and out of the city.

East Potomac Golf Course will be open during regular hours on July 4 (6:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Stay Safe and Plan Ahead

Expect heavy traffic, plan your routes in advance, and use public transportation when possible. Most importantly, stay hydrated and be aware of your surroundings. Officials urge everyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911—remember, if you see something, say something.