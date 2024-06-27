DC barbershop owner accused of raping teens while posing as college student due in court

A Washington, D.C, barbershop owner accused of raping incapacitated teenagers in Prince George’s County while posing as a college student is due in court Thursday.

Police say Julian Everett sexually assaulted an 18-year-old in 2015 and a 17-year-old in 2016. Both girls were students at Howard University at the time of the attacks. He is also allegedly linked to a third sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl that took place in 2005.

In the two most recent cases, police say Everett provided the teens with alcohol before bringing them back to his New Carrollton home where the assaults allegedly took place. In the third case the victim claims Everett assaulted her in his car after supplying her with alcohol.

Everett was arrested in 2019 and faces multiple charges in connection with the three sexual assaults.

At the time of Everett’s arrest, investigators said more potential victims were being sought.