Judge weighs release of 2021 DC pipe bomb suspect

A judge is considering whether to release Brian Cole Jr., who is accused of placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Headquarters in 2021, ahead of his trial.

What we know:

Cole’s lawyers argued in court Wednesday that he is not a danger to the public, noting he has no criminal record and has been living quietly for the past five years. They also said the pipe bombs he allegedly made were not viable and would not have exploded.

The government disagreed, saying Cole believed the bombs would work and told investigators he set them to detonate 60 minutes after placement. Prosecutors said Cole carried only one bomb at a time in his backpack and held them at arm’s length, which they say shows he thought they were dangerous.

Cole’s lawyers suggested that house arrest, electronic monitoring and regular check-ins would keep the community safe if he is released. Prosecutors countered that house arrest would not reduce the risk, as Cole allegedly made the devices at home in 2021.

Judge’s response and next steps

Judge Amir Ali, a Biden appointee, appeared more receptive to the government’s arguments and referenced the magistrate judge’s earlier order to keep Cole in jail. The judge did not make a decision from the bench and said he would issue a written ruling before Cole returns to court on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.