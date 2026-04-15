Judge pauses ICE facility plan in Hagerstown

The Brief A federal judge has ordered ICE to halt construction of a proposed 1,500-bed detention facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The ruling allows only limited work, such as fencing and repairs, while a lawsuit filed by Maryland’s attorney general moves forward.

State officials call the decision a major victory, saying it prevents potential environmental and community harm during the legal process.

A federal judge has ordered ICE to halt construction on a proposed facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.

What we know:

After a nearly two-hour hearing this morning, Judge Brendan Hurson issued an order blocking ICE from outfitting the more than 800,000-square-foot facility just off Wright Road in Williamsport, Maryland.

ICE is seeking to develop the facility off Wright Road to house up to 1,500 detainees. The federal government bought the warehouse in January for $102.4 million.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a lawsuit in February to block construction.

After a temporary pause was granted last month, Hurson has now extended that pause while the case moves through court.

During the temporary pause, DHS will be able to erect a protective fence around the site and make repairs to the warehouse, but it will not be allowed to build a detention facility until the pause is lifted and the lawsuit is in court.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Brown called the decision a significant step, saying it prevents potential irreversible damage.

Brown released the following statement:

"Prior to our lawsuit, DHS and ICE were moving rapidly to construct a large immigration detention facility near Williamsport. Even their legal obligations under federal law did not slow these efforts, as they continued a lawless pursuit to detain as many immigrants as possible.

But no one, not even the federal government, is above the law. Today, the court largely granted our request for a preliminary injunction, ensuring that DHS and ICE cannot convert and operate this warehouse into an immigration detention facility while our lawsuit plays out, allowing only limited activity to security and repair work solely to protect the integrity of the building.

Today's preliminary injunction is a major victory that stops federal authorities from irreversibly damaging our waterways, our environment, and our communities before our lawsuit is even decided. And it ensures that the federal government cannot rush through the legal process required to open this facility in its frenzy to carry out its deportation goals.

Our office will always protect Marylanders and their communities from the actions of those who treat our laws like suggestions."

A spokesperson for ICE said:

"We strongly disagree with the ruling. This isn’t about the environment. It’s about trying to stop efforts to remove individuals from the country. The situation at the border in recent years has had significant impacts, and we believe this project is part of addressing those concerns."