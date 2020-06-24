Judge dismisses 4 defendants in Damascus locker-room sexual assault case

A Montgomery County judge has dismissed four defendants who were named in a lawsuit in in connection with an alleged sexual assault in a Damascus High School locker room.

The complainants claimed their high school football teammates used broomsticks during the sexual assault.

The defendants who were dismissed included two coaches and two administrators.

Two lawsuits were launched in February in connection with the case – including the Montgomery County Board of Education, administrators and coaches.

According to the lawsuit, the incident was enabled by negligence on the part of the district, educators and coaches.

The accused students were initially charged as adults, but their cases were moved to juvenile court.

