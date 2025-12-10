Judge to decide if Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial in missing children case

A Montgomery County judge is expected to decide Wednesday whether Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial in the disappearance of her two young children.

What we know:

For two days, the court has heard from competing experts. One testified that Hoggle is no longer delusional and fit to face trial; another argued she remains incompetent.

Sarah Hoggle would be 14 today, and Jacob 13. The siblings vanished 11 years ago. Prosecutors allege their mother killed them, though she has never revealed what happened. On September 7, 2014, Hoggle took each child separately from the home she shared with their father, Troy Turner. She told him Jacob was at a sleepover and Sarah was at day care.

The backstory:

Hoggle was first charged in 2014 with parental abduction and later indicted for murder in 2017. She was found incompetent to stand trial due to schizophrenia. Under Maryland law, the charges were dismissed in 2022 after she remained incompetent for five years. Prosecutors secured a new indictment earlier this year.

Her mother says she has been working with Turner to uncover the truth, regardless of the outcome.

The judge is also reviewing dozens of text messages and phone calls tied to the case. A ruling on Hoggle’s competency is expected at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

