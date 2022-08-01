Juan Soto, 'please come back!' DC area youth baseball team sends message to Nationals star

Some very talented youth baseball players from the D.C. region will make their way to the Cal Ripken World Series in Missouri later this week. But before they head out, they are sending a message for Nationals star Juan Soto as he weighs a trade off the team.

The Prince George's County Select/Babe Ruth 12U Team with head coach Joseph Ruddy are preparing to hit the road and take the field!

Coach Ruddy and his players -- James Johnson Jr., Brandon Faison, Matthew Ruddy, Corey Mack Jr., Frederick Thomas III, Olen Clybourn III, Jackson Steuart and Dameer Watford – joined FOX 5 to talk about their season, their team’s fundraising efforts and the fun they plan to have.

But before they left – James couldn’t resist sending a special message and request to Washington Nationals star Juan Soto! When asked by FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey to name his favorite player – James named Soto, pointed to the camera and said, "Please come back! We love you!"

Let’s hope it works – and good luck Prince George's County Select/Babe Ruth 12U! You can find more about the team - and ways to help them raise money for their big tournament - online!