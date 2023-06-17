'Journey to Freedom': Montgomery County holds 26th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Montgomery County held its 26th annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Black Rock Center for Art Saturday afternoon.

Acknowledge, educate and celebrate were the words being uttered throughout the event, which was held in Germantown.

This year’s theme, "Journey to Freedom," showcased the African American struggle for freedom through education, art, dance, music and honoring elders.

"It’s critically important for people to understand what that really means so part of that process is bringing together all Of our communities around this event," said Jim Stowe, the director of the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights.

Also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Jubilee Day, Juneteenth is the oldest-known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday — the first since the addition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

"We’re all here today because our ancestors paved the way," said Nina Adams with Inspire Productions and Culture 360.

Some of the new family-friendly festivities at BlockRock included the "Trail of Knowledge," an educational passport activity, learning about the Civil Rights Movement and a historical journey of African-American music and artistic entertainment.

"We are going to have a bus here that symbolizes the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, so when they get on to that bus they will learn about the importance of such an event," Stowe said.

The event also granted opportunities for various Black-owned businesses to showcase their creations while acknowledging Juneteenth as a celebration of freedom.

"I think a celebration of our people our culture in a way that you know nurtures businesses small businesses but also gives an opportunity for the community to celebrate is worth it and I’m glad we’re here to be a part of it," said Sarah Sims, owner of Autumn & Joy Self Care Boutique.

Additional activities will be taking place across the DMV through Monday, June 19. Click here to learn more.