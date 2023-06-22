Jose Andrés to serve 'lab grown' chicken at DC restaurant

Jose Andrés will be one of the first chefs in the nation to serve "lab grown" chicken to customers at one of his Washington, D.C. restaurants after U.S. regulators approved the sale of poultry made from animal cells.

The announcement came after the Agriculture Department gave the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, firms that had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn't come from slaughtered animals.

The meat is being referred to as "cell-cultivated" or "cultured" meat and is expected to eventually be found on supermarket shelves.

"The future of our planet depends on how we feed ourselves…and we have a responsibility to look beyond the horizon for smarter, sustainable ways to eat. GOOD Meat is doing just that, pushing the boundary on innovative new solutions, and I'm excited for everyone to taste the result," said Andrés in a statement released Wednesday..

The celebrated chef and World Central Kitchen founder joined Good Meat's Board of Directors in 2021 It is unclear which of his restaurants will serve the dishes..

Featured article

The Agriculture Department's move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.

"Instead of all of that land and all of that water that's used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way," said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat.

The companies received approvals for federal inspections required to sell meat and poultry in the U.S. The action came months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat. A manufacturing company called Joinn Biologics, which works with Good Meat, was also cleared to make the products.

Cultivated meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. In Upside's case, it comes out in large sheets that are then formed into shapes like chicken cutlets and sausages. Good Meat, which already sells cultivated meat in Singapore, the first country to allow it, turns masses of chicken cells into cutlets, nuggets, shredded meat and satays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.