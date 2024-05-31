José Andrés steps down as CEO of restaurant group

José Andrés stepped down as CEO of his restaurant group, naming Sam Bakhshandehpour as global chief executive officer.

"Sam understands the power of restaurants to transport us, for food to be the language of connection, and how we can be a part of communities in a meaningful way, all over the world," Andrés said in a statement.

Andrés will continue to serve as founder and executive chairman of José Andrés Group, which includes nearly 40 restaurant concepts – including Jaleo, Spanish Diner, China Chilcano and Bazaar in the D.C. area

"José's vision of food as an agent of change has had an undeniable impact globally," Bakhshandehpour said in a statement. "Staying true to our higher purpose is crucial at this inflection point in our growth trajectory, which is what unites our talented team and attracts like-minded partners."

Andrés is also the founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food relief around the globe.

READ MORE: José Andrés' World Central Kitchen demands investigation into Israeli strikes that killed 7 workers



