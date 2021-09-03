Johns Hopkins student assaulted by woman using racist, anti-Asian language

A student at Johns Hopkins University was assaulted by a woman who used racist language.

JHU officials sent out a statement saying around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, a student was pushed to the ground in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street, near the Parkway Theater and suffered a minor injury.

They say the woman who pushed her down was using racially abusive, anti-Asian language against the victim and her friend during the assualt.

The suspect was detained and identified but ultimately, was not arrested. Officials say she appeared to be experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Any students who are victims of an incident like this are encouraged to file a complaint through official university channels. More information can be found here. Incidents can also be reported using the SpeakToUs hotline at 410-516-7777.