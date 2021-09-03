Vienna hotel knifepoint sex assault suspect may have other victims: cops

article

Fairfax County police have arrested a man who they believe sexually assaulted a woman in a Vienna hotel in July – and they think he may have victimized others.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 38, using "latent prints" recovered from the scene.

The Woodbridge man is currently held without bail after being charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile.

Police began investigating on July 22 after a woman reported that a stranger had entered her hotel room armed with a knife, and then sexually assaulted her.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Chaloupka to call (703) 246-7800, option 3.

