Johns Hopkins Hospital among top in US; best hospitals in the DC area
WASHINGTON - If you need a medical procedure, or find yourself in a medical emergency, you may want to check out the most recent hospital rankings in your area.
What we know:
U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the Top 20 best hospitals in the country for 2025.
Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore was named to the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" after ranking nationally in 15 adult specialties and 11 children's specialties.
The report also ranked the best hospitals for each state: Here are the top hospitals in Maryland and Virginia, and near Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.
- Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
- Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia
- Mary Washington Hospital in Frederickburg, Virginia
- Johns Hopkins Medicine-Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Virginia
- Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church
- VCU Medical Center in Richmond
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk
- Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington
- Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals
Maryland
- Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson
- Johns Hopkins Medicine-Suburban Hospital in Bethesda
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore
- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Dig deeper:
To find the best hospital in the country, U.S. News rates hospitals on 22 benchmark procedures and conditions based on each hospital's patient outcomes, quality of patient experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed.
To be counted among this year's 504 Best Regional Hospitals, a hospital had to outperform in at least eight of the procedures and conditions U.S. News evaluates and meet other criteria.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from U.S. News and World Report.