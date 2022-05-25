Johnny Depp Trial: Why Kate Moss testimony on staircase incident is significant

Johnny Depp's legal team called Kate Moss to the witness stand on Thursday as the $50 million defamation case against Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard continues through its final week.

The supermodel was Depp's girlfriend from 1994 to 1998, according to her testimony. She was called as a rebuttal witness to discredit Amber Heard's testimony alluding to a rumor that Depp had once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs.

Heard referenced the rumored incident in her testimony about an altercation she had with Depp in 2015. Heard says she hit Depp after he swung at her sister, Whitney, while Whitney was standing near the top of a staircase.

"I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swing at him," Heard testified.

Because Heard vaguely referenced the alleged staircase incident with Moss, she opened the door for Depp's team to call for testimony refuting Heard's statement.

Moss's testimony was limited to discussion about the time she was injured on a staircase while on vacation with Depp, which is why the testimony lasted only a few minutes.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," Moss said.

Moss told the jury that she slipped down a flight of stairs while on vacation with Depp in Jamaica during their relationship. She said he was not near her when she fell but that he returned to carry her to get treatment.

As with all testimony, the jury will determine whether they find it credible in their consideration of the defamation claims and counterclaims.