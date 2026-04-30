John Wall named Howard University's President of Basketball Operations

The Brief Howard University's men's basketball team has named John Wall its new President of Basketball Operations. Wall was the Washington Wizards' first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, and spent nine seasons in Washington. Wall had already been working with the team during the transfer portal period, ahead of Thursday's announcement.



John Wall is returning to the District.

On Thursday, the Howard University men's basketball team named the former Washington Wizard its next President of Basketball Operations.

John Wall joins Howard University Basketball

John Wall looks on during his celebration Night at half time game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards on January 29, 2026 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

What we know:

As President, Wall will work with the team's General Manager and NIL Strategist, working on the team's roster, evaluating talent and more.

According to the team, Wall's work with the Bison has already begun. Wall worked during the transfer portal period, as part of team strategy and talent evaluation.

What they're saying:

Head Coach Jeffery Blakeney said he and the Bison learned this past season that Wall had aspirations to one day run an NBA front office.

"Given his expertise and community ties, the opportunity became a natural fit," Blakeney said. "I look forward to this role serving as a launching pad for his NBA executive career."

Wall said that he was "truly excited" to return to his "second home" in D.C.

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"It means a lot to me to be able to come back and pour into a community that has given me so much," Wall said. "Howard is an HBCU program that's proving to the world that Black Excellence has no limits. To be part of what is building here and help shape the future of these young men is something I take a lot of pride in."

The backstory:

Wall, a North Carolina native, went to the Wizards with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent nine of his 11 seasons in the District, earning five All-Star Team selections along the way. He is the Wizards' franchise leader in assists and steals.

Wall will hope to continue the Bison's recent success. In Blakeney's seven seasons, he's taken the Bison from a four-win team in 2019, to a 24-win club this year, making the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons. The Bison also got their first NCAA Tournament win this year, beating UMBC. They would go on to lose to the eventual champions, the Michigan Wolverines.