DC weather alert: Strong storms possible during UFC Freedom 250 weekend

The Brief Heat and humidity are returning to the D.C. region. A cold front could trigger strong to severe storms later in the day. Anyone heading to UFC Freedom 250 events or other outdoor plans should stay weather aware.



The D.C. region is on weather alert as heat, humidity and an approaching cold front could bring strong storms later in the day, potentially affecting evening plans for fans heading out to watch UFC Freedom 250.

What we know:

FOX 5 meteorologist Glenn Talbert said a cold front will interact with a warm, humid air mass over the region, creating the potential for strong storms later today.

The day is starting warm, with temperatures in the 70s across parts of the region and winds from the south-southwest.

The main storm threat is expected later in the day, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Storm threat

Some storms could become severe, according to the FOX 5 forecast.

The strongest storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.

Talbert said the timing remains somewhat uncertain and will depend on how quickly the front moves through the region.

UFC Freedom 250 weekend plans

Anyone heading to UFC Freedom 250 events in D.C. should keep a close eye on the forecast before leaving home.

Storm timing remains uncertain, but the late afternoon and evening hours are the main concern. Fans should allow extra time, check for weather alerts and be ready to move indoors quickly if storms develop.

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What's next:

The FOX 5 Weather Team will continue tracking the front and any storms that develop.