University of Mary Washington wins school's first-ever NCAA Championship title

The Brief The University of Mary Washington’s men’s basketball team won their first NCAA Championship title. It was a buzzer-beater shot sealed the deal for UMW’s 75-73 win over Emory University on April 5. They were welcomed home to an excited campus this week.



A "Welcome Home" celebration was held for the University of Mary Washington’s men’s basketball team this week.

They’re back in Northern Virginia after winning the school's first-ever national championship

Excitement on campus:

The crowd on the University of Mary Washington’s campus was full of excitement as the men’s basketball team brought home the NCAA championship trophy.

The team was proudly wearing their t-shirts and hats that said "National Champions."

The game:

A buzzer-beater shot sealed the deal for UMW’s 75-73 win over Emory University on April 5.

It came down to the wire when Kye Robinson put up a shot that missed, but was saved by his teammate Colin Mitchell's rebound just as the clock ran out.

The victory was a milestone, marking the first national championship for a Mary Washington men’s team in any sport.

What they're saying:

Both players and fans were excited after the big win.

"It's incredible, everyone being out here tonight, supporting us through this whole journey," player Colin Mitchell said.

"It means everything," student athlete Jay Randall said. "The community is amazing."

"It means a lot to have this support behind our backs, especially in a season like this, and, you know, it just feels great to be back to bring home a National Championship," player Owen Pottemburgh added.