Joe Theismann may have revealed Washington Football Team’s new name ahead of schedule

The Washington Commanders?

That's one of the many possibilities for the new name of the Washington Football Team. But if you listened to Joe Theismann on the radio Monday he made it seem like it's a done deal.

During an interview with CBS Sports Radio, Theismann spoke with host Damon Amendolara about the new name. "The Commanders is a name that is going to be hopefully one that people will talk about going forward," Theismann said on-air.

"Commanders basically is Washington, D.C.," Theismann continued. "A lot of commanders in Washington, D.C. – in the Pentagon – and a lot of different branches of the service. So to me that's really the way I'm looking at it – as positions of leadership when it comes to the new name."

Theismann speculated that the popularity of the new name would be hinged on the team's success going forward. "If you win people are going to get excited. If you lose people are going to be upset about it," he said.

The Washington Football Team is set to reveal the new name on February 2.