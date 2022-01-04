Washington Football Team to reveal new name February 2

The Washington Football Team will reveal its new name next month, team officials said Tuesday.

"We can't wait to reveal our team name to the world on Feb. 2, 2022! Mark your calendars, Washington Family. This is not a day you'll want to miss!" the team said in a post on its website.

The team also tweeted several times offering sneak peaks of the new uniforms without revealing the actual name.

Team officials did rule out 'Wolves' or 'RedWolves.'

The team officially retired the 'Redskins' name and logo in 2020.

