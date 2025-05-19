Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis sparks outpouring of support

Former President Joe Biden has received an outpouring of support following his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old sought medical attention after experiencing urinary symptoms, leading doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed Friday, and doctors say the cancer has spread to his bones.

Biden’s diagnosis sparks support

What we know:

Messages of encouragement have poured in from political leaders and supporters.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis," President Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family," former President Barack Obama posted to X. "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis," former Vice President Kamala Harris said in a post online. "We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time."

"My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter," wrote former President Bill Clinton. "Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts."

"Dawn and I carry Joe Biden and his family in our hearts today," wrote Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. "He stood with me during some of the toughest times in our state, and we stand with him today. We pray for his strength and a swift recovery."

Doctors assess treatment options

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said according to the Associated Press. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using the Gleason score, which ranges from 6 to 10. Scores of 8, 9, and 10 indicate more aggressive behavior. Former President Joe Biden’s office confirmed his Gleason score is 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

