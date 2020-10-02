Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced that he and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus.

His announcement comes after being tested for COVID-19 in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results.

"I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden tweeted.

RELATED: Joe Biden wishes President Trump, first lady a 'swift recovery' from COVID-19

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden makes a zero with his hand as he delivers remarks at an aluminum manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday.