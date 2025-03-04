Who is Jocelyn Nungaray? Mom invited to Trump’s Congressional speech

The Brief President Trump invited Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, was tragically murdered, to attend his speech to Congress. Trump honored Jocelyn’s memory by renaming a national wildlife refuge in Galveston Bay after her, acknowledging her love for animals and nature. Jocelyn’s death, linked to two Venezuelan men who entered the U.S. illegally, sparked debates over immigration policies, with her mother campaigning for border control.





President Donald Trump invited Alexis Nungaray from Houston to attend his speech to Congress Tuesday night. Her daughter, Jocelyn, was 12 years old when she was murdered.

"Here tonight is a woman I have gotten to know, Alexis Nungaray from Houston. Wonderful woman," Trump said. "The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation greatly."

Trump said Tuesday night he renamed a national wildlife refuge in the Galveston Bay area after Jocelyn after learning she loved animals and nature.

He continued: "Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, your magnificent daughter. And earlier tonight I signed an order keeping my word to you."

Who was Jocelyn Nungaray?

In December, prosecutors in Texas announced that they would seek the death penalty against two Venezuelan men who are accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl after they had entered the U.S. illegally.

The death of Jocelyn Nungaray was among several cases this year that became flashpoints in the debate over the nation’s immigration policies. Nungaray’s mother campaigned for Trump, calling for better control of the border in the wake of her daughter’s death.

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, were each charged with capital murder for Nungaray’s June 16 death. Martinez-Rangel and Peña each remained jailed on $10 million bonds.