Joann fabrics stores closing: Full list of 500 stores including many in Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON - Joann, the struggling fabric and crafts retailer, announced Wednesday it will close approximately 500 stores across the United States, including many in Maryland and Virginia.
The decision comes during a challenging period for the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. This marks Joann's second bankruptcy filing within a year, citing issues such as weak consumer demand and inventory shortages as contributing factors.
Recent financial challenges prompt bankruptcy filings
Previously, Joann sought Chapter 11 protection in March 2024 and reemerged as a private company.
However, continued operational challenges led to a second bankruptcy filing in January. Joann is now aiming to sell the business and has stated that closing "underperforming" locations is essential to facilitate this process.
Company aims to sell and close underperforming stores
Here’s a full list of the more than 500 stores that are closing including those in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia.
JOANN stores closing in Maryland:
Store Number 395: 20 Englar Rd, Westminster, MD 21157
Store Number 1906: 6161 Columbia Crossing Dr, Columbia, MD 21045
Store Number 1912: 615 Bel Air Rd Ste F, Bel Air, MD 21014
Store Number 2090: 1951 Joppa Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Store Number 640: 1313 National Hwy, Lavale, MD 21502
Store Number 480: 1109 Maryland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Store Number 431: 22576 Macarthur Blvd Ste 300, California, MD 20619
Store Number 106: 2A Bureau Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Store Number 123: 6200 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Store Number 1951: 1003-C West Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21702
Store Number 2148: 15920 Crain Highway SE, Brandywine, MD 20613
Store Number 2381: 521 N. Solomon's Island Rd, Ste 34, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Store Number 2382: 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Unit 180, Wheaton, MD 20902
JOANN stores closing in Virginia:
Store Number 2505: 145 Shoppers Way, Christiansburg, VA 24073
Store Number 2255: 1774 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Store Number 2309: 3405 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Store Number 2454: 240 Commonwealth Blvd W, Martinsville, VA 24112
Store Number 2506: 705 Dominion Square S/C, Culpeper, VA 22701
Store Number 1270: 1076 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666
Store Number 2209: 5103 Main St, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Store Number 2520: 551 Hiltop Plaza, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Store Number 102: 6320 Seven Corners Ctr, Falls Church, VA 22044
Store Number 820: 251 W Lee Hwy Ste 659, Warrenton, VA 20186
Store Number 1875: 12124 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax, VA 22033
Store Number 2158: 14350 Smoke Town Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192
Store Number 2159: 9685 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
JOANN stores closing in Delaware:
Store Number 630: 283 N Dupont Hwy Ste F, Dover, DE 19901
Store Number 2063: 341 W Main St, Newark, DE 19702
JOANN stores closing in West Virginia:
Store Number 2450: 4293 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Store Number 363: 2311 Ohio Ave Unit C, Parkersburg, WV 26101
The Source: JoannreStructuring.com and FOX 5 DC