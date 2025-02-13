Joann fabrics stores closing: Full list of 500 stores including many in Maryland, Virginia

The Brief Joann to close around 500 stores nationwide. Impacted locations include Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia. Store closures linked to financial struggles and bankruptcy filings.



Joann, the struggling fabric and crafts retailer, announced Wednesday it will close approximately 500 stores across the United States, including many in Maryland and Virginia.

The decision comes during a challenging period for the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. This marks Joann's second bankruptcy filing within a year, citing issues such as weak consumer demand and inventory shortages as contributing factors.

Recent financial challenges prompt bankruptcy filings

Previously, Joann sought Chapter 11 protection in March 2024 and reemerged as a private company.

However, continued operational challenges led to a second bankruptcy filing in January. Joann is now aiming to sell the business and has stated that closing "underperforming" locations is essential to facilitate this process.

Company aims to sell and close underperforming stores

Here’s a full list of the more than 500 stores that are closing including those in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia.

JOANN stores closing in Maryland:

Store Number 395: 20 Englar Rd, Westminster, MD 21157

Store Number 1906: 6161 Columbia Crossing Dr, Columbia, MD 21045

Store Number 1912: 615 Bel Air Rd Ste F, Bel Air, MD 21014

Store Number 2090: 1951 Joppa Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Store Number 640: 1313 National Hwy, Lavale, MD 21502

Store Number 480: 1109 Maryland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Store Number 431: 22576 Macarthur Blvd Ste 300, California, MD 20619

Store Number 106: 2A Bureau Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Store Number 123: 6200 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Store Number 1951: 1003-C West Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21702

Store Number 2148: 15920 Crain Highway SE, Brandywine, MD 20613

Store Number 2381: 521 N. Solomon's Island Rd, Ste 34, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Store Number 2382: 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Unit 180, Wheaton, MD 20902

JOANN stores closing in Virginia:

Store Number 2505: 145 Shoppers Way, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Store Number 2255: 1774 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Store Number 2309: 3405 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Store Number 2454: 240 Commonwealth Blvd W, Martinsville, VA 24112

Store Number 2506: 705 Dominion Square S/C, Culpeper, VA 22701

Store Number 1270: 1076 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

Store Number 2209: 5103 Main St, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Store Number 2520: 551 Hiltop Plaza, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Store Number 102: 6320 Seven Corners Ctr, Falls Church, VA 22044

Store Number 820: 251 W Lee Hwy Ste 659, Warrenton, VA 20186

Store Number 1875: 12124 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax, VA 22033

Store Number 2158: 14350 Smoke Town Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Store Number 2159: 9685 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

JOANN stores closing in Delaware:

Store Number 630: 283 N Dupont Hwy Ste F, Dover, DE 19901

Store Number 2063: 341 W Main St, Newark, DE 19702

JOANN stores closing in West Virginia:

Store Number 2450: 4293 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Store Number 363: 2311 Ohio Ave Unit C, Parkersburg, WV 26101

