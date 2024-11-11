Jewish restaurant in DC vandalized on anniversary of 'Kristallnacht' Nazi attack

D.C. police are investigating an act of vandalism at a Jewish restaurant on the anniversary of a deadly night in history.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, officers were called to Char Bar, a Kosher restaurant in the 2100 block of L Street, Northwest, for a report about broken windows.

When they arrived, officers saw two smashed windows and rocks believed to have been used in the incident on the sidewalk. They say no entry was made into the establishment.

Detectives believe the incident happened around 3 a.m.

The windows of the restaurant are now boarded up. Police initially said they were investigating the vandalism as a hate crime but now they’re saying there is no information or evidence that proves this incident was motivated by hate.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate, but at this point there is no information or evidence that this offense was motivated by hate or bias," police said in a statement.

But the vandalism happened on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, "the night of broken glass," when the Nazis in Germany smashed the windows of Jewish homes, schools and businesses.

FOX 5 spoke with Michael Chelst, the owner of Char Bar.

"It’s stressful. Stressful for all the people around me. Stressful for my employees that worry about what else will happen from that end," Chelst said.

"We serve the Jewish community. It’s not even political or anything. We are just serving people with Kosher food who can’t have Kosher food elsewhere. It’s a passion project for me to have this place and now you have to think twice about being open and being in business. It’s sad but it’s the reality of life here in America and unfortunately elsewhere in the world," he continued.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said, "This vandalism of a Jewish business is deeply disturbing on its own. It's timing on the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht, "the night of broken glass", raises many more questions and concerns that must be answered."

Gil Preuss with the Federation believes the attack was targeted and is asking for a full investigation of this incident.

"That technical definition needs to be distinct from the act itself until we find the person who did it but from the human side [it’s] hard to believe," Preuss said.

Police say the area was canvassed but there are no security cameras in this area. Anyone with information is asked to call police.