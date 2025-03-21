DC police identify remains found in Anacostia River as 17-year-old missing since January

The Brief A body pulled from the Anacostia River more than two weeks ago has been positively identified as 17-year-old Nyair Raymond. Raymond vanished after fleeing from a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on Jan. 15. Days later, Nyair’s phone and jacket were recovered near the bridge, and a body was later found in the same location. His body was recovered from the river two weeks ago.



A body pulled from the Anacostia River more than two weeks ago has been positively identified as a D.C. teen that had been missing since the beginning of the year.

Police say the remains of 17-year-old Nyair Raymond were found not far from where he was last seen by police back on Jan. 15.

Police chase ends in crash

The backstory:

Raymond was last seen on January 15 after fleeing from a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

D.C. police say they tried to stop a stolen vehicle on South Capitol Street, Southwest. The car crashed and the passenger, who they believe was Raymond, got away on foot.

Raymond's mother, Sharnell Ford, told FOX 5 that three days after his disappearance, Raymond's phone was found in the area.

On March 7, a body was recovered from the same location. His remains were positively identified by the medical examiner this week.

Mom suspects foul play

What She Says:

Ford believes foul play may have been involved. She says body camera footage from the night of the chase could provide critical answers.

"I want to know what they did and what they didn’t do," Ford said. "Something happened under that bridge."

According to a police report, officers attempted to stop a black Kia Sportage for a traffic violation when the driver and passenger fled on foot. The driver, 18-year-old Jalen Anthony Young, was arrested, while the passenger — believed to be Nyair — escaped.

The Metropolitan Police Department listed Nyair as a missing person on January 18 and confirmed they believe he was the passenger in the vehicle. However, Ford says authorities have been slow to provide her with information.

"They’ve had that body for over a week, and they’re telling me they won’t let me see it," she said.

Ford, who describes her son as a determined young man with dreams of starting a construction business, is calling for justice.

"My son has been wronged somewhere," she said. "This is a murder — I feel it in my heart."

No answers yet

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear how Raymond ended up in the river and police have not released a detailed report on the incident at this time. Check back for updates.