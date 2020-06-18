Jennifer McClellan announces bid to be Virginia governor

A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state's next governor, which if successful would make her the nation's first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she's running for governor next year.

She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia's economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism.

Virginia state Senator Jennifer McClellan(D-9th) at work in the statehouse, on February, 20, 2019 in Richmond, VA. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she's a proven problem solver and a "compassionate listener" who will work to build a more inclusive state.

