Jeannette Reyes’ newborn baby Isabella makes GoodDayDC debut!

A very special day for FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes and her newborn baby Isabella!

Baby Bella made her GoodDayDC debut Monday! Mom was all smiles as she introduced her baby girl!

Baby Isabella was born Thursday, June 30th, at 12:03 pm - weighing 6 lbs, 1 oz and measuring 19 inches!

She came a little early – so you could say her arrival was breaking news!

Jeannette says Isabella has her dad's face and a full head of hair – which she takes credit for!

Mom, dad and baby are all doing great and are catching up on sleep!