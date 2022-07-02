article

It's a girl! FOX 5 Morning and Good Day D.C. anchor Jeannette Reyes and her husband Robert Burton, who co-anchors morning news at WJLA-TV, announced the arrival of their daughter, Isabella Sofia Burton!

She arrived on Thursday, June 30th, at 12:03 pm - weighing 6 lbs, 1 oz and measuring 19 inches!

Isabella and dad, Robert

The entire team at FOX 5 sends their congratulations and love to Jeannette and Robert and their family, and we can't wait to meet Isabella!